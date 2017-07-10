Hwang went 0-for-3 before being lifted from Sunday's loss to the Marlins in favor of Conor Gillaspie.

Hwang has received a steady dose of playing time since being called up June 28, but outside of a home run in his debut, the Korean import has struggled at the plate (6-for-31) in 10 games. He could see a steep reduction in playing time following the All-Star break when Eduardo Nunez (hamstring) returns from the disabled list, which would effectively end any marginal fantasy value he carried over the past couple of weeks. Hwang could resurface in the second half if the Giants and their 34-56 record decide to sell off veteran pieces at the trade deadline.