Hwang went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Rockies.

Hwang was called up from Triple-A Sacramento just before Wednesday's game, and came through his first big league long ball, taking Kyle Freeland deep in the sixth inning. He collected his first RBI earlier with a groundout in the fourth inning. The 29-year-old Hwang batted .287 with seven home runs in 254 at-bats in the minors, and he'll have a chance to see some regular playing time with the Giants.