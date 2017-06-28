Hwang is starting Wednesday's game at third base during his major-league debut, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Hwang's contract was selected by the team prior to its game against the Rockies on Wednesday. The 29-year-old is slotted into the fifth spot in the order for the series finale, while getting a chance to shine following three successful years in the Korean Baseball Organization. During his time with Triple-A Sacramento this season, Hwang slashed .287/.333/.476 with seven home runs and 44 RBI. With the Giants searching for answers, Hwang has an opportunity to prove his worth in the big leagues starting Wednesday against left-hander Kyle Freeland after the 14-inning affair between the two clubs Tuesday.