Giants' Jae-Gyun Hwang: Joins Giants, starts Wednesday
Hwang is starting Wednesday's game at third base during his major-league debut, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Hwang's contract was selected by the team prior to its game against the Rockies on Wednesday. The 29-year-old is slotted into the fifth spot in the order for the series finale, while getting a chance to shine following three successful years in the Korean Baseball Organization. During his time with Triple-A Sacramento this season, Hwang slashed .287/.333/.476 with seven home runs and 44 RBI. With the Giants searching for answers, Hwang has an opportunity to prove his worth in the big leagues starting Wednesday against left-hander Kyle Freeland after the 14-inning affair between the two clubs Tuesday.
More News
-
Giants' Jae-Gyun Hwang: Homers, drives in two in ML debut•
-
Giants' Jae-Gyun Hwang: Expects to join big club Wednesday•
-
Giants' Jae-Gyun Hwang: Plans to opt out of contract•
-
Giants' Jae-Gyun Hwang: Hitting well at Triple-A•
-
Giants' Jae-Gyun Hwang: Batting .268 in Triple-A•
-
Giants' Jae-Gyun Hwang: Continues to thrive in spring training•
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...