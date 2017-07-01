Hwang is out of Saturday's lineup against the Pirates, Henry Schulman of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Hwang began his major-league career with a bang Tuesday (1-for-4 with a home run), but he followed that with an 0-for-3 day at the plate and will concede Saturday's start at third base to Ryder Jones. Both players are expected to split time at the hot corner until Eduardo Nunez (hamstring) returns from the disabled list.