Giants' Jae-Gyun Hwang: Plans to opt out of contract
Hwang will opt out of his contract if he is not on the Giants' roster by July 1, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The former Korean Baseball Organization All-Star is slashing .287/.331/.466 with six home runs in 275 plate appearances at Triple-A Sacramento this season, but there hasn't been a path onto the big-league roster as a corner infielder. Hwang has two starts in left field this season, which is a much clearer avenue to playing time in San Francisco.
