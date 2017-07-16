Hwang is out of the lineup Sunday against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Hwang will remain on the bench for the third game in a row, signaling that the return of Eduardo Nunez (hamstring) from the disabled list has closed the Korean's window for playing time. The 29-year-old has recorded six hits in 31 at-bats (.194 average) since his June 28 promotion.