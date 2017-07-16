Giants' Jae-Gyun Hwang: Returns to bench role
Hwang is out of the lineup Sunday against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Hwang will remain on the bench for the third game in a row, signaling that the return of Eduardo Nunez (hamstring) from the disabled list has closed the Korean's window for playing time. The 29-year-old has recorded six hits in 31 at-bats (.194 average) since his June 28 promotion.
