Hwang signed with the Giants on Monday, Tommy Stokke of FanRag Sports reports.

According to initial reports out of Korea, the infielder has agreed to a deal with the Giants, but the terms of the contract have not been disclosed. However, it's believed to be a minor league agreement, including an invite to Spring Training. The 29-year-old is a six-time Korea Baseball Organization All-Star and posted a healthy .335/.394/.570 slash line to go with 27 home runs, 113 RBI and 25 steals in 2016. If he impresses during the spring, he'll have an opportunity to make the Giants' Opening Day roster; if not, he'd likely begin the season at Triple-A Sacramento.