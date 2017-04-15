Parker appeared to injure his shoulder or collarbone after crashing into the outfield wall while making a spectacular catch Saturday.

There's no word yet on the specific injury, let alone its severity, but upon initial glance it looked really painful. The Giants are already shorthanded in the outfield, so a DL trip could open the door for to give someone like Melvin Upton Jr. a chance to play.

