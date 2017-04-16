Giants' Jarrett Parker: Has surgery to repair clavicle
Parker successfully underwent surgery to repair his broken clavicle, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Parker broke his clavicle while making a catch in Saturday's game, and had a procedure to repair the injury just a day later. The timeframe for his return is still unknown, but it should clear up as his rehab progresses. While he's out, look for Chris Marrero and Gorkys Hernandez to spend time in left field.
