Giants' Jarrett Parker: Placed on DL
Parker was placed on the 10-day DL on Sunday due to a fractured right clavicle.
Parker sustained the injury while running into the outfield wall Saturday, so it was only a matter of time before he landed on the disabled list. Left-handed pitcher Steven Okert was recalled from the minors in a corresponding move to take his roster spot.
