Giants' Jarrett Parker: Smacks two-RBI triple
Parker went 2-for-3 with a two-RBI triple, a walk and a strikeout in a 6-2 win over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
Prior to Wednesday's contest, the 28-year-old had only collected one hit on the season. However, he came through in a big way in the seventh inning, smacking a triple off Tom Wilhelmsen to provide some insurance for the San Francisco bullpen. Parker's batting average is still below the Mendoza Line, but it's good to see him finally show signs of life in the batter's box.
