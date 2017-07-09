Giants' Jarrett Parker: To take time off following minor setback
Parker (shoulder) will take a few days off from his minor-league rehab assignment as he's been dealing with some neck stiffness recently, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Parker has been rehabbing with Triple-A Sacramento but recently reported feeling some stiffness in his neck. The Giants will take the precautionary route and hold him out of action until he's feeling healthy again. Parker has already participated in 14 rehab games and it remains unclear as to when the team will activate him.
