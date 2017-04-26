Giants' Jarrett Parker: Transferred to 60-day DL
Parker (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Wednesday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Parker isn't close to a return after requiring surgery to repair a broken clavicle bone earlier in April, so the Giants decided to send him to the 60-day DL to free up a 40-man roster spot for Mike Morse. He'll be out until early-June at least, though a firmer timetable should become available as his rehab progresses. Gorkys Hernandez should see some reps in left field during his absence, though the Giants could also slot Mike Morse or Brandon Belt out there if needed.
