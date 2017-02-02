Parker will compete for the vacant starting left field job this spring, CSN Bay Area reports.

This should come as no surprise considering the club opted to move on from Angel Pagan and not sign a big-name free agent. Parker's main competition will be Mac Williamson. While the latter bats right-handed -- which the Giants have more of a need for -- the former is out of minor league options, making him the more logical choice from a roster management perspective. Both hitters are powerful, high-strikeout bats and the team may opt to simply platoon the unproven outfielders. In that event, Parker would become the more desirable of the two as the left-handed part of the platoon. Non-roster invitee, Mike Morse, will presumably also be given a chance to compete for the vacant starting job. This has the looks of a position battle that will come down to the last week of spring training.