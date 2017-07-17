Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Beaten by Padres on Sunday
Samardzija was tagged for seven earned runs over six innings in Sunday's loss to the Padres.
Samardzija went six innings for the 16th time in 19 starts this season and did not walk a batter for the 11th time in 2017, but he was hit hard Sunday, as he is wont to do from time to time. He will get another shot at the Padres his next time out later this week.
