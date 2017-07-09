Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Betrays command again in Saturday loss

Samardzija (4-10) took the loss Saturday against the Marlins, giving up four runs in seven innings on nine hits and one walk. He struck out five.

The Shark continues to take a chunk out of his numbers by chomping too much of the plate. The top five in the Marlins' order has gotten to many a good pitcher, though, and that was the case here, headlined by a Justin Bour solo home run and two more RBI from Marcell Ozuna. Samardzija will remain a fine pitcher to buy for the second half, but despite his pristine 9.7 K/9 and 1.1 BB/9, his 4.58 ERA may not dip as low as many think. He must lower his homer allowance.