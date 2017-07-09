Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Betrays command again in Saturday loss

Samardzija (4-10) took the loss Saturday against the Marlins, giving up four runs in seven innings on nine hits and one walk. He struck out five.

The Shark continues to take a chunk out of his numbers by chomping too much of the plate. The top five in the Marlins' order has gotten to many a good pitcher, though, and that was the case here, headlined by a Justin Bour solo home run and two more RBI from Marcell Ozuna. Samardzija will remain a fine pitcher to buy for the second half, but despite his pristine 9.7 K/9 and 1.1 BB/9, his 4.58 ERA may not dip as low as many think. He must lower his homer allowance.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast