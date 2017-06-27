Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Earns third win
Samardzija (3-9) allowed two runs on six hits while striking out five batters through 6.1 innings during Monday's win over Colorado.
Samardzija has now struck out 71 batters and walked just three through 65.2 innings over his past 10 starts. All three of his wins have came during that span, and he owns a serviceable 4.39 ERA and 1.14 WHIP. Considering the fantasy pitching landscape, Samardzija's strikeouts and WHIP soften the blow of his mediocre ERA and lack of wins. Additionally, his 3.44 FIP is the second-lowest mark of his career, so statistical correction could be ahead. The veteran righty lines up to face the Pirates at PNC Park in his next start.
