Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Loses third straight start

Samardzija (0-3) allowed four runs on eight hits (one home run) while walking none and striking out eight over seven innings in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Rockies.

The Shark has an ugly 6.16 ERA after three starts but has managed to mix in one quality start in the process. The main culprit to his slow start is his four home runs allowed (30.8 percent HR/FB). On the bright side, he has fanned 24 hitters in 19 innings (11.37 K/9), and he should rebound from a high .347 BABIP to post better numbers in the future. Samardzija is a middling fantasy starter in mixed leagues that is better used at the friendly confines at home in San Fran.