Samardzija gave up two runs on six hits and zero walks while striking out five over six innings Sunday en route to picking up the win against the Pirates.

He has now issued zero walks in nine of his last 12 starts, which is an absurd strike-throwing clip. After posting a 6.32 in five April starts, Samardzija has turned things around, and now boasts a 4.54 ERA on the season -- a mark that should continue to shrink if he stays on this pace. His next start will come Saturday at home against the Marlins.