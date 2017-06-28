Gregorio (back), who is listed on the 7-day disabled list for Triple-A Sacramento, is expected to miss at least a month with the injury, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Gregorio likely would have been a candidate for a promotion to the big club Wednesday with Giants closer Mark Melancon (elbow) landing on the DL, but the back issue removed him out of consideration. It now looks like Gregorio, who sports a 3.04 ERA and 61:35 K:BB over 74 innings this season with Sacramento, may not get his first look in the majors until September with the injury robbing him of important development time.