Giants' Joan Gregorio: Expected to miss one month with injury
Gregorio (back), who is listed on the 7-day disabled list for Triple-A Sacramento, is expected to miss at least a month with the injury, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Gregorio likely would have been a candidate for a promotion to the big club Wednesday with Giants closer Mark Melancon (elbow) landing on the DL, but the back issue removed him out of consideration. It now looks like Gregorio, who sports a 3.04 ERA and 61:35 K:BB over 74 innings this season with Sacramento, may not get his first look in the majors until September with the injury robbing him of important development time.
More News
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...