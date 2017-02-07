Gregorio was promoted to Triple-A Sacramento in 2016, finishing with a 5.28 ERA over 107.1 innings.

Gregorio struggled with the promotion, but looking deeper, it wasn't all that bad for the promising young arm. He kept his strikeout rate high (10.23 K/9) without dramatically increasing his walks (3.61 BB/9). His .343 BABIP against and 65.3 percent strand rate indicate that he was a victim of some bad luck. The significant jump in homers allowed (1.09 HR/9) can be put on him, but the move to the hitter-friendly PCL likely affected that total as well. Gregorio should start the year with Triple-A Sacramento again and look to bounce back after a lackluster debut last season. He remains one of the Giants' top pitching prospects.