Giants' Joan Gregorio: Suspended for rest of 2017
Gregorio (back) was suspended for the rest of 2017 for testing positive for Stanozolol.
He would have been a candidate to come up and help the Giants out of the bullpen at some point in the second half once he returned from a back injury, but his big-league debut will have to wait until at least 2018. Gregorio notched a 3.04 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 61:35 K:BB in 74 innings for Triple-A Sacramento prior to his injury and suspension.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...