Gregorio (back) has been suspended for the rest of 2017 for testing positive for Stanozolol.

He would have been a candidate to come up and help the Giants out of the bullpen at some point in the second half once he returned from a back injury, but his big-league debut will have to wait until at least 2018. Gregorio notched a 3.04 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 61:35 K:BB in 74 innings for Triple-A Sacramento prior to his injury and suspension.