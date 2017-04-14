Giants' Joe Panik: Bats second Thursday
Panik was slotted in the two-hole Thursday, going 1-for-3 with a walk in a 3-1 loss to the Rockies.
Manager Bruce Bochy shook up his Buster Posey-less lineup Thursday, moving the 26-year-old into a familiar spot in the lineup. Panik has earned the temporary promotion, slashing .344/.421/.531 through 10 games, numbers closer to his effective seasons in 2014 and 2015. Posey (concussion) isn't expected to remain sidelined for a long time, but Panik could make a case for sticking in the No. 2 slot if he can produce over the next few games. Batting higher in the order should result in more at-bats and counting stats, boosting the second baseman's deep-league value in the short term.
