Giants' Joe Panik: Getting day off Wednesday
Panik is out of the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Tigers, NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic reports.
The switch flipped for Panik in June -- like many of San Francisco's hitters -- as he slashed a healthy .359/.403/.484 through 16 games. The second baseman is currently carrying a modest five-game hit streak, but he will put that on hold and see the bench against the left-handed Daniel Norris on Wednesday. Kelby Tomlinson will start in his stead.
