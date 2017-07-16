Play

Giants' Joe Panik: Homers in loss Saturday

Panik went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Padres.

Panik carried his hot streak into the second half, bringing his slash line up to .320/.357/.476 over his last 25 games, contributing 16 runs and three homers over that span. The 26-year-old isn't an exciting fantasy option at the keystone due to a lack of plus power or speed, but his ability to hit consistently and provide just enough counting stats across the board should keep him relevant in deeper leagues.

