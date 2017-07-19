Giants' Joe Panik: Receives rare day off
Panik is not in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Indians.
It marks just the second time since June 14 that the 26-year-old has received a day off, but the Giants want to give phenom Miguel Gomez a shot at his first big league start, so Panik will give way and head to the bench. The lefty has cooled down since hitting .356 in the month of June, but still posits himself as the primary second baseman moving forward.
