Giants' Joe Panik: Returns to bottom of lineup Tuesday
Panik batted eighth and went 2-for-4 with a walk, a steal, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's win over Kansas City.
Panik spent a short period of time batting second in the lineup while Buster Posey (concussion) was sidelined, but he returned to his usual spot low in the order upon the catcher's return. The 26-year-old is quietly having a bounce-back campaign, slashing .319/.389/.447 through 54 plate appearances. He doesn't offer much in the power and speed departments, but if Panik continues to get on base the way he has early on, then the Giants could move him closer to the top of the lineup, which would create the potential for more counting stats.
