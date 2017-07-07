Giants' Joe Panik: Returns with triple Thursday

Panik went 1-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in a 6-2 loss to the Tigers on Thursday.

The 26-year-old received a scheduled day off Wednesday, but he managed to keep his six-game hitting streak alive upon returning to the lineup. Panik doesn't offer a ton of power or speed, but he has been a solid source of counting stats (15 runs and nine RBI over his last 20 games) while batting second for the Giants.