Giants' Johnny Cueto: Chips ERA down to 4.20
Cueto allowed a single run on five hits and three walks while striking out three batters over seven innings during Saturday's loss to the Mets. He didn't factor into the decision.
The veteran righty has held opponents to three runs or fewer in 11 of 16 starts this season and boasts a 4.20 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 8.3 K/9. Add his 5-7 record, and it's been the definition of a mediocre campaign. The Giants are a basement-dwelling club that isn't providing sufficient run support, and Cueto has merely pitched well and not great. With an opt-out clause in his contract following this season, there could be incentive for San Francisco to move Cueto to a potential contender for future assets. Considering he's no stranger to relocating, his fantasy value could skyrocket with a deal to a better club. Cueto projects to make his next start against the Pirates at PNC Park.
