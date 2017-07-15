Giants' Johnny Cueto: Could miss next start with blisters
Cueto is dealing with multiple blisters on his hand and could miss his next start, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports Friday.
The blister epidemic in 2017 continues. Baggarly referred to the blisters as "hot spots," and the club probably wants to take it slow with Cueto to ensure the blisters don't burst, which could easily turn a short-term injury into a long-term one. It's unclear if Cueto will need a disabled list trip yet, as he might be able to return after just one skipped turn.
More News
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Lasts four innings in no-decision•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Ineffective Sunday•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Set for Sunday start•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: May start before break•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Scratched from Thursday's start•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Earns win despite shaky outing Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...