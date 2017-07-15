Giants' Johnny Cueto: Could miss next start with blisters

Cueto is dealing with multiple blisters on his hand and could miss his next start, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports Friday.

The blister epidemic in 2017 continues. Baggarly referred to the blisters as "hot spots," and the club probably wants to take it slow with Cueto to ensure the blisters don't burst, which could easily turn a short-term injury into a long-term one. It's unclear if Cueto will need a disabled list trip yet, as he might be able to return after just one skipped turn.