Giants' Johnny Cueto: Earns win despite shaky outing Friday
Cueto (6-7) allowed three runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out three across five innings to earn the victory Friday against the Pirates.
Cueto struggled to keep the Pirates hitters off of the base paths, but was fortunate that he received plenty of run support to net him his sixth victory of the season. Although his 4.26 ERA has made him a disappointment to those who drafted him, he did come into this contest having allowed just three runs over his previous 14 innings covering two starts, and he'll look to get back on track in his next start Thursday against the Tigers.
More News
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Chips ERA down to 4.20•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Opting out this winter?•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Tagged with seventh loss Monday•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Allows three home runs in loss•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Exits after five frames Thursday•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Suffers fifth loss Saturday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...