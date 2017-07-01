Giants' Johnny Cueto: Earns win despite shaky outing Friday

Cueto (6-7) allowed three runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out three across five innings to earn the victory Friday against the Pirates.

Cueto struggled to keep the Pirates hitters off of the base paths, but was fortunate that he received plenty of run support to net him his sixth victory of the season. Although his 4.26 ERA has made him a disappointment to those who drafted him, he did come into this contest having allowed just three runs over his previous 14 innings covering two starts, and he'll look to get back on track in his next start Thursday against the Tigers.