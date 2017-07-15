Giants' Johnny Cueto: Heading to DL with blister issue
Cueto (hand) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
His move to the DL opens a roster spot for Saturday's starter, Madison Bumgarner. Cueto has been pestered by blisters at different points this season, with the latest flareup coming during Friday's four-inning appearance. The hope is that the downtime on the disabled list will allow Cueto's blisters to heal properly so that he can hold up the rest of the season once he returns.
More News
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Could miss next start with blisters•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Lasts four innings in no-decision•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Ineffective Sunday•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Set for Sunday start•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: May start before break•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Scratched from Thursday's start•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...