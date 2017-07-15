Giants' Johnny Cueto: Heads to DL with blister issue

Cueto (hand) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

His move to the DL opens a roster spot for Saturday's starter, Madison Bumgarner. Cueto has been pestered by blisters at different points this season, with the latest flareup coming during Friday's four-inning appearance. The hope is that the downtime on the disabled list will allow Cueto's blisters to heal properly so that he can hold up for the rest of the season once he returns.