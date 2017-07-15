Giants' Johnny Cueto: Hopeful for return when eligible

Manager Bruce Bochy announced Saturday that the hope is Cueto (finger) will only miss two turns in the rotation while on the disabled list, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Matt Cain will temporarily move back into the rotation while Cueto is on the shelf due to a blister issue on his pitching hand. While the hope is that Cueto will only miss the minimum 10 days, the team will be patient and not rush the veteran back before the blisters are fully healed. For now, look for Cueto to try to return in late July.