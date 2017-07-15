Giants' Johnny Cueto: Hopeful for return when eligible
Manager Bruce Bochy announced Saturday that the hope is Cueto (finger) will only miss two turns in the rotation while on the disabled list, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Matt Cain will temporarily move back into the rotation while Cueto is on the shelf due to a blister issue on his pitching hand. While the hope is that Cueto will only miss the minimum 10 days, the team will be patient and not rush the veteran back before the blisters are fully healed. For now, look for Cueto to try to return in late July.
More News
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Heading to DL with blister issue•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Could miss next start with blisters•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Lasts four innings in no-decision•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Ineffective Sunday•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Set for Sunday start•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: May start before break•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...