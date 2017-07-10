Giants' Johnny Cueto: Ineffective Sunday

Cueto allowed six runs on six hits and six walks while striking out just two batters through six innings during Sunday's loss to Miami. He didn't factor into the decision.

Cueto had this start pushed back because of an inner-ear infection, but fantasy owners probably now wish he had just been skipped entirely. With a 6-7 record, 4.51 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 7.9 K/9, it's been an underwhelming first half from the veteran, and Cueto's fantasy value has taken a substantial hit. His 4.74 FIP doesn't suggest there are better times ahead, either. He's a candidate to be dealt ahead of the trade deadline, though, and it might just take a change of scenery to kick-start a rebound.