Giants' Johnny Cueto: Lasts four innings in no-decision
Cueto lasted just four innings and allowed three runs on six hits and three walks with five strikeouts in a no-decision Friday against the Padres.
Cueto has now allowed nine runs over 10 innings since returning from injury July 9. He has just three quality starts in eight outings since June. At this point, every outing for Cueto is an audition for a potential trade, but right now, he's not looking like a particularly appealing asset for contenders.
