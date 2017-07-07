Giants' Johnny Cueto: May start before break
The Giants will see if Cueto (ear) can start against the Marlins in the last three games before the All-Star break, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
An inner ear infection caused Cueto to be scratched from his Thursday assignment, but the Giants want the right-hander to take a turn before the Midsummer Classic vacation. Perhaps they'll bump one of Matt Moore, Jeff Samardzija and Matt Cain from the weekend and save them for the second half.
