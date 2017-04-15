Giants' Johnny Cueto: Picks up third win Friday
Cueto (3-0) picked up his third win of the season Friday, going seven innings while giving up two runs and striking out against the Rockies.
The Giants spotted their co-ace with a four-run lead early on, allowing Cueto to cruise to an easy victory against a potent Colorado lineup. After an inauspicious 2017 debut, the All-Star pitcher has gone seven innings in each of his last two starts, bringing his ERA back under four in the process. With the Giants having two scheduled off days in between now and his next start, Cueto won't take the mound again until next Friday against these same Rockies; but this time, his start will come in hitter-friendly Coors Field.
