Giants' Johnny Cueto: Scratched from Thursday's start

Cueto was scratched from Thursday's start against the Tigers due to an inner ear infection, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Cueto was removed just 20 minutes prior to the beginning of Thursday's matinee in Detroit with Chris Stratton getting the start. Cueto's next scheduled start comes June 14 following the All-Star break. For the time being, Cueto should be considered day-to-day with more information to follow.