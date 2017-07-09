Giants' Johnny Cueto: Set for Sunday start
Cueto (ear) will start Sunday in place of Matt Cain, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
They'll throw the ace against Miami to squeeze in an extra outing from him before the first half ends, perhaps with the intent of showcasing him for an upcoming trade. Cueto was scratched from his Thursday assignment with an inner-ear infection. His revised schedule downgrades the outlook for some of the Marlins bats.
