Giants' Johnny Cueto: Turns in worst start of season Friday
Cueto was hammered for six runs on eight hits over five innings Friday. He walked two and struck out just one in a loss to the Rockies.
The 31-year-old went into Coors Field and did what most pitchers do who visit the Rockies: get hit hard. The majority of the damage was done on a grand slam off the bat of Trevor Story, the first grand slam surrendered by the veteran ace in his 10-year career. Cueto has now sandwiched two strong performances with two poor ones. It isn't surprising to see that both of his rough outings have come in arguably the two toughest ballparks to pitch in across the majors (Chase Field and Coors Field). Cueto will look forward to returning to the friendly confines of AT&T Park when he faces the Dodgers on Wednesday.
