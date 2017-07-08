Giants' Josh Osich: Fires two scoreless innings Friday
Osich struck out two batters without giving up a run over two innings Friday.
The southpaw was asked to finish two frames after Matt Moore got another early hook. Osich has been sub par as a reliever this season, posting a 4.33 ERA and 1.41 WHIP over 27 innings. He may run into the occasional hold as one of just two lefties in the Giants' bullpen, but even those in holds leagues could probably find an upgrade over Osich at this point.
More News
-
Giants' Josh Osich: Getting chances despite poor control•
-
Giants' Josh Osich: Fires scoreless inning Tuesday•
-
Giants' Josh Osich: Promoted from Triple-A•
-
Giants' Josh Osich: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Giants' Josh Osich: Could make Opening Day roster•
-
Giants' Josh Osich: Ready for spring training after surgery•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...