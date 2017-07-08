Osich struck out two batters without giving up a run over two innings Friday.

The southpaw was asked to finish two frames after Matt Moore got another early hook. Osich has been sub par as a reliever this season, posting a 4.33 ERA and 1.41 WHIP over 27 innings. He may run into the occasional hold as one of just two lefties in the Giants' bullpen, but even those in holds leagues could probably find an upgrade over Osich at this point.