Osich's knee is reportedly fully healed after undergoing offseason surgery, according to CSN Bay Area.

The injury to Osich's knee was never considered major. The southpaw even pitched through the injury last season to avoid being shut down. After going under the knife this past offseason, he said that his knee feels fine and he should be a go for spring training. Osich will compete with Steven Okert to serve as the club's primary left-handed specialist in middle innings this season.