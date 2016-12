Pinto has signed a minor league contract with the Giants, Baseball America reports.

Pinto battled concussion issues throughout the entire 2015 campaign and only caught 40 games at Triple-A Colorado Springs last season, making 31 appearances at first base. His future behind the plate is uncertain. Still just 27, Pinto has hit .277/.346/.451 in parts of four seasons at Triple-A. He had seven homers in 57 games with the Twins in 2014.