Tomlinson was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Tomlinson was added as infield depth, as starting shortstop Brandon Crawford was placed on the bereavement list earlier Wednesday. He'll likely come off the bench with Eduardo Nunez set to fill in at shortstop.

