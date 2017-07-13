Giants' Kelby Tomlinson: Seeing limited chances as utility player
Tomlinson has a .267/.325/.307 slash line with four stolen bases in 75 at-bats this season.
The 27-year-old excelled in a similar role the past two seasons, but has had a tougher time in 2017, especially against lefties (.233/.333/.233). Tomlinson provides positional versatility and has spent time at second and third base, shortstop, and left field this season, but starts far too infrequently to be a reliable option in standard formats.
