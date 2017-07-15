Giants' Kyle Crick: Performing well in first career action
Crick has struck out five and given up three earned runs in 7.2 innings this season.
Getting his first taste of the big leagues, Crick has been able to hold his own in limited exposure to major league hitters. With only one walk so far, he's been able to keep his WHIP down with a mark of 0.9. The big question will be if the 24-year-old can keep his walks down, a task that has troubled him along his path in the minors.
