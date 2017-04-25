Giants' Kyle Crick: Reinstated from DL after concussion
Crick is symptom-free and has been reinstated from the disabled list after suffering a concussion earlier in April, Hank Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Crick was hit with a foul ball in the dugout, a freak accident. Thankfully, his symptoms subsided quickly and he was able to get back in action after missing only a little more than a week. If he performs well upon his return, Crick will put himself in the conversation for a midseason call-up to join the Giants bullpen.
