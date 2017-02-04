Crick's woes continued in 2016, posting a career-worst 5.04 ERA in 109 innings with Double-A Richmond.

The Giants tried moving Crick from reliever to starter again and they got the worst results of his young career. While he "dialed back" the walks to a mark of 5.53 BB/9, his strikeouts also took a major step in the reverse direction (7.10 K/9). The organization is obviously trying to tinker with their former top pitching prospect, but it appears to be all for naught. After three consecutive years at the Double-A level, it is time for Crick to show some sort of progression -- even if it comes as a reliever -- otherwise he may never get an opportunity to pitch in a major league game.